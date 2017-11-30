Walkley awards celebrated by remarkable women and uncomfortable men
When Lisa Wilkinson invoked Harvey Weinstein in her introduction, you could hear the seats groan as old-guard men shifted uncomfortably.
Nov 30, 2017
On paper, the prospect of the 2017 Walkleys was compelling. The first post-woke, post-Weinstein, Tracey Spicer-spiced Walkleys. But while the Australian media is rightly doing a lot of navel-gazing at the moment, very little of it was apparent on the night.
