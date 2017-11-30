Huff Post Australia staff face cuts. Staff at Huffington Post Australia will be finding out today whether they’ve been made redundant after the global news website announced yesterday it was ending its joint venture with Fairfax Media as part of the company’s global strategy. The local branch launched two years ago under editor-in-chief Tory Maguire, who tweeted yesterday that she’d need a day or two before finding the next challenge. A spokesman said the site would continue to be maintained from December 1, when the joint venture will have officially ended, with a smaller team. He said that the company would redeploy staff where possible, but redundancies could occur.