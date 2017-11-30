Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Channel Seven waltzed home last night, in the face of almost no competition.
Nov 30, 2017
Channel Seven waltzed home last night, in the face of almost no competition.
Seven’s night easily. Nine took out the trash and its line up stank accordingly. After solid efforts from the News from 6 to 7pm (1.16 million national viewers for the 6.30pm part after 1.13 million for the 6pm segment) and then A Current Affair (1.09 million), the trash appeared. The UK version of The Voice — not the adults, but the kids – 636,000. Then Victoria’s Secret models for an hour until 10pm, just 367,000 national viewers. At 1 pm a program called Movie Juice snatched 72,000 desperate souls. And at 11.30pm a program about an Australian Firemen’s Calendar was knocked down in the rush of 38,000 national viewers. That was for an hour. Why was this stuff put to air last night? Seven and the ABC at least tried with new programs. Hard Quiz ended with a solid 906,000 people nationally and Instant Hotel ended with 985,000.
Powered by Taboola