Nov 30, 2017

Dastyari’s demotion puts increasingly exposed China lobby on notice

Sam Dastyari's fate is a warning from Australia's intelligence agencies to the China Lobby: get too close to Beijing and you'll be exposed.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Australia’s intelligence agencies, with the encouragement and facilitation of the government, have sent a clear signal to the China lobby active in Australian public affairs: you and your connections to the Chinese regime are being monitored and you will publicly exposed if you embrace Beijing too closely.

58 comments

58 thoughts on “Dastyari’s demotion puts increasingly exposed China lobby on notice

  1. klewso

    You’d think such a leaking would be a bigger story than this for our media?

  2. PhilGC

    Can you back this stuff up, with proper evidence/sources? Oh, and by the way, how is this different to the way the U.S. behaves? “…the astonishing brutality of the Beijing regime, the near complete absence of the rule of law, its execution of thousands of people a year for a wide variety of violent and non-violent crimes, as well as its systematic oppression of minorities and the people of occupied countries and its relentless commercial espionage against other countries”.

  3. andrew westerman

    Ah, Bernie. You know all this because you are a member of the Secret Service? Not a shred of evidence, intelligence playing neocon politics and you as gullible as the kiddies at Christmas. But, that is what passes as journalism these days.
    I agree with Sam. WhyTF would we want to pick a barney with our biggest trading partner? Like, which average Bob in Australia did you quote who wouldn’t line up their opinion with their voting intent?
    Still, they probably pay you for this slop. Good on you for screwing Crikey.

    1. AR

      The threat is that China might close the trade routes to ..umm, China.

  4. Terry of Tuggeranong

    So why Dastyari – was he the least important ‘lamb’?

