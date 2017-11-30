Dastyari’s demotion puts increasingly exposed China lobby on notice
Sam Dastyari's fate is a warning from Australia's intelligence agencies to the China Lobby: get too close to Beijing and you'll be exposed.
Australia’s intelligence agencies, with the encouragement and facilitation of the government, have sent a clear signal to the China lobby active in Australian public affairs: you and your connections to the Chinese regime are being monitored and you will publicly exposed if you embrace Beijing too closely.
The article makes a useful contribution to Foreign Affairs in general. Then, about mid-way through the article falls apart completely.
As to Dastyari what has been deemed sufficient for Michaelia Cash (albeit inadequate) ought to do for Dastyari also. But, as pointed out in previous correspondence : Ministerial standards are not what they once were. Then, as conveyed, the article disintegrated.
Mr Keane, may I suggest that your friends may come to convince you that size does indeed matter. Nixon (of all people) realised (1972) the potential of China and (similarly) realised that the country could not be ignored. The political regime at the time was (yes) Maoist! Would anyone argue that political relations with China ought not to have been perused?
“the China lobby has worked diligently to push Beijing’s line, especially on the South China Sea and Australia’s alliance with the United States.”
does not the “XYZ” lobby of any other country (including Australia) not have identical (allowing for circumstances) political and diplomatic objectives? Moreover, the “holier-than-thou” dictum implies that China is the only country with a “problem”. One could take the USA apart in regard to abuse of human beings. Its effects are more subtle there but (for the recipients) just as real.
“One cannot be “friends” with such a regime; even from a point of view of pure self-interest, it cannot be trusted to behave in any way other than strictly in accordance with the interests of the regime and the ruling Communist Party, rather than the interests of the Chinese nation”.
The preceding quotation amounts to arrant drivel of a standard that does not become you sir. Consider the “abuses” that occurred in Singapore from 1957 to the late 90s. Consider the near-unimaginable increase in the standard of living for the average Chinese family within a mere 40 years. Ditto, incidentally, for Singapore from circa 1965 to 1990.
Australia does not have an IT industry of any significance or any capacity to build arms (to identify two proxies of significant economic growth) Within the last 15 years China has developed a mobile phone industry (products are available in Australia – next day delivery) and a sophisticated IT (e.g. routers – albeit clones of CISCO – and (Linux-based) computers that rival Cray) industry. China is also the 5th largest arms dealer in the world. It has financial reserves that are impressive to say the least. Such facts might cause a rational person to suggest that the Central Committee (and above) has got (most of) it right. More could be said but I will leave it at that.
Permit me the honour to furnish you with a gift for Christmas; viz., a book of your choice by the late Professor Friedrich Nietzsche – if only as a contrast to your, apparent, current perspective.
What a gift! BK’s very own Ignatius J. Reilly troll.
Why do I get the impression (summing up your many previous effluvious umm, contributions) that you are a poorly programmed Turing machine?
Or one o’they nu fangle writin’ algorithms?
Strictly there is no adjective for the noun effluvium but if AR is intent upon
distributing adjectives it is incumbent upon him to provide specific examples that
might illustrate deficiencies of the Turning machine; justifying the adjective,
if AR intends to be taken seriously.
That’s TURING machine, which is a good example of mechanical response failure. Thanks.
The Druupmpfster may be up against the Deep State but it should not be forgotten to what the spooks swear loyalty, as nicely put by Don ‘pink hotpants’ Dunstan, far, far away in another galaxy long ago, who went after them because, having won office he found his ‘power’ being circumvented by holes in the air.
At the enquiry, it was affirmed in sworn testimony that their allegiance was to “the Crown” not necessarily the government of the day.
If the spooks are leaking directly it is illegal.
If the government is leaking what the spooks tell them it is unethical.
If… ahh, fuggit
The Dastyari issue reflects an overly ambitious, young politician who once too often has tried to fox colleagues and electorate. Inevitably, easy money and patronage has played a part. But on this occasion, Dastyari stumbled into, and drastically underestimated, the “dark suits” own interests and those of the government.
In turn, Bernard’s vehemence in attacking China reveals a certain blindness, intolerance of global politics when a genuine challenger emerges to harass the reigning, but fading champion. Bernard’s castigation of China’s cultural, values excess could apply to a real world appraisal on more than one count; should it extend, be applied to America’s historical exercise of hegemonic power.
Like it or not Australia will need bucketfuls of that wonderful word “agile” for when we negotiate future choices. Intemperance may be more of a hindrance than aid.
Well, it might be what you say, Bernard. And you are right, of course, to point out the brutal side of the Chinese government. The alleged “warning” to Huang about eavesdropping makes no sense as a warning, since Huang would well know. It was, if anything makes sense, simply an invitation to speak in private. Whether that is a crime is dubious.
More serious is what Bernard does not touch on. The SMH is fairly wildly over -interpreting what Dastyari said at his speech but what he did say laid him wide open to the Chinese and, therefore the SMH report, that he deliberately supported Chinese territorial claims to the South China sea. Now, of course, securing the integrity of China’s internationally recognised borders is indeed the concern of China, just as the integrity of Australia’s internationally recognised borders is Australia’s business.
This does not mean, nor do the several thousand years of Chinese civilisation or the tens of thousands years of Aboriginal settlement, that disputes over borders should be settled unilaterally by China or by Australia. We should have an arbitrated or negated outcome of our dispute with East Timor over our maritime border, just as China should seek an arbitrated or negotiated settlement over its border disputes with India, Nepal, Assam, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Phillipines.
Instead, China has sought to settle its claims to the South China Sea unilaterally and completely baselessly. References to Chinese history are beside the point. If they were, then China could claim sovereignty over large swathes of Vietnam, as it ruled Vietnam for a thousand years before a successful Vietnamese revolt in 938. We have to refer to the “nine-dash” line, first drawn by the Guomingdang and copied by The People’s Republic, to get the origin of the claim. This was politely ignored by everyone during all the time that China was powerless to enforce its claim. That China is now to some extent able to enforce its claim does not validate it. Sam Dastyari should in future steer well clear of ambiguous talk that could be interpreted as support for China’s disputed claim. If ASIO has helped to guarantee this, it is all to the good.
We seem to have short memories. Vietnam was invaded by China in March 1979. China, if it pleased, could return tomorrow. Keep in mind that, prior to being invaded by China, Vietnam gave Cambodia a blood nose at the end of December 1978 – and more or less demolished the Khmer-Rouge.
As to relations China provides Vietnam with almost all of its Secondary (qua manufacturing) industry – particularly the low-level stuff that cannot be produced in China competitively given the steady increase in the price level in China over the last decade. In this respect China is already “there” – in Vietnam
“China has sought to settle its claims to the South China Sea unilaterally and completely baselessly”.
If the matter cannot be won on a battle field then it is highly unlikely to succeed at a meeting. China is merely engaging in colonialism but in 21st century style.
Short memories indeed.
Most Oz know of the ‘fuzzy wuzzy’ angels who made the Kokoda track what it was but many fewer realise how Portuguese Timor suffered for helping us in those dire times.
And look how we treated them over their only hard currency resource.
Shame, Australia, SHAME.
It is also a very clear message from the state apparatus to the Labor Party.
Was ASIO monitoring Dastyari or the Chinese when they heard him warn the Chinese that they should take precautions against being monitored? I assume that this story originated from ASIO. Doesn’t the loud broadcasting of Dastyari’s offence inform the world that ASIO is monitoring just about everybody. If ASIO had kept quiet they could have continued monitoring. I know that when I’m talking on the telephone and there is a lot of noise and static I usually suggest that the CIA is monitoring the line. I think the whole thing is a bit contrived.
Marion – you are not wrong but not right.
Interception these days does not produce the old static and glitches of physical intervention with alligator clips.