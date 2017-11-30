Dastyari’s demotion puts increasingly open China lobby on notice
Sam Dastyari's fate is a warning from Australia's intelligence agencies to the China Lobby -- get too close to Beijing and you'll be exposed.
Nov 30, 2017
Australia’s intelligence agencies, with the encouragement and facilitation of the government, have sent a clear signal to the China lobby active in Australian public affairs: you and your connections to the Chinese regime are being monitored and you will publicly exposed if you embrace Beijing too closely.
