Banks put Turnbull out of his misery on inquiry
The big banks have saved Malcolm Turnbull from a problematic final week in parliament by agreeing to a royal commission.
Nov 30, 2017
The big banks have saved Malcolm Turnbull from a problematic final week in parliament by agreeing to a royal commission.
In the end it needed to a letter from the banks themselves to allow Malcolm Turnbull to accept the inevitable and set up a royal commission into the banks — or what the Prime Minister called “misconduct in the financial services industry”. At 8.30 this morning, the big four banks released a joint letter to the Treasurer calling for an inquiry into themselves, arguing:
Powered by Taboola
18 thoughts on “Banks put Turnbull out of his misery on inquiry”
Might need to refile this one Bernard – the catchcry of the day is “Prime Minister dragged kicking and screaming”. Unless you were thinking of some other previously-unknown flavour of misery that they’ve spared him. Might I suggest…
-“Bank Shits its Britches” (the decision came a few hours before Parliament was due to take it off him)
-“PM Forgets Lessons of Jacksonville” (RCs get to expand their terms of reference, hang around as long as they like, and have all their conflicts become the talk of the nation)
-“‘Caesars Funeral’ Riot Temporarily Averted” (an angry mob roasting bank execs on the smouldering ruins of the North Shore may be too much to hope for, but it nearly happened at said funeral)
“Bah. Humbug!” – Scrooge Turnbull, A Christmas Barrel (over).
I wonder what the Ghost of Xmas Yet to Come has in store?
…. What a turkey?