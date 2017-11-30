 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Nov 30, 2017

Banks put Turnbull out of his misery on inquiry

The big banks have saved Malcolm Turnbull from a problematic final week in parliament by agreeing to a royal commission.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

In the end it needed to a letter from the banks themselves to allow Malcolm Turnbull to accept the inevitable and set up a royal commission into the banks — or what the Prime Minister called “misconduct in the financial services industry”. At 8.30 this morning, the big four banks released a joint letter to the Treasurer calling for an inquiry into themselves, arguing:

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment