Banks put Turnbull out of his misery on inquiry
The big banks have saved Malcolm Turnbull from a problematic final week in parliament by agreeing to a royal commission.
Nov 30, 2017
In the end it needed to a letter from the banks themselves to allow Malcolm Turnbull to accept the inevitable and set up a royal commission into the banks — or what the Prime Minister called “misconduct in the financial services industry”. At 8.30 this morning, the big four banks released a joint letter to the Treasurer calling for an inquiry into themselves, arguing:
