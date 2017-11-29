Why Amanda Pepe kept her story about Don Burke quiet for 30 years
For 30 years, Amanda Pepe kept quiet about her experience with Don Burke. She tells Crikey why she decided to share her story publicly.
Nov 29, 2017
For 30 years, Amanda Pepe kept quiet about her alleged predatory encounter with celebrity gardener Don Burke. The successful Adelaide businesswoman abandoned her career in TV as a young journalist after, she claims, Burke encouraged her to move to Sydney from her job in Broken Hill with promises of making her career, only to abandon her in a motel room when she refused his advances.
