Rundle: violent, right-wing anti-Semites are on the march. So where’s the outrage?
Despite their growing presence on campuses and in cities across Australia, far-right anti-Semites are barely being acknowledged by certain Jewish groups.
Nov 29, 2017
The new released report on anti-Semitism in Australia by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ) makes for interesting reading. The ECAJ has focused on the rise of a new far-right group Antipodean Resistance, which is campaigning around universities and inner-city areas, with markedly increased activity.
