Rebel bans Fairfax from promotional tour. Actress Rebel Wilson has banned Fairfax from her promotional tour for Pitch Perfect 3, telling a reporter the ban was related to Fairfax’s involvement in her recent defamation case against magazine publisher Bauer in May. Fairfax has reported that an “insider” at the publisher said that because Fairfax had testified at the trial (which it didn’t), that “obviously there is some history with the cast of the film and at present it is being requested that Fairfax do not attend”. Emails from Fairfax’s CEO Greg Hywood were used in the court case after a court order requested them — in the emails, Wilson had asked Hywood to remove an article of her from the website that used her age and an unflattering photo. A Fairfax spokesman said: “We are disappointed that Ms Wilson refuses to treat Fairfax journalists professionally. Fairfax responded to a subpoena as part of legal proceedings she commenced. We were compelled by the court to do so.”