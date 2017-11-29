Marriage equality amendments given short shrift as true Libs stand up
A handful of Liberals are standing by the traditions of their party and helping defeat efforts to use the marriage equality bill to expand discrimination.
Nov 29, 2017
Coalition Senator Dean Smith
20 thoughts on “Marriage equality amendments given short shrift as true Libs stand up”
No parent should have the right to keep their kids ignorant of current reality, current law and how to get on in the world by pulling them out of school when it is teaching about same sex marriage being legal or the fact of evolution (we would never have got beyond single celled life without evolution) or whatever. That’s a form of child abuse by effective neglect. If they want to teach them counter reality at home, so be it.
There’s a reason religion thrives best among the most ignorant and least educated in the world. And in our community.