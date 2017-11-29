Marriage equality amendments given short shrift as true Libs stand up
A handful of Liberals are standing by the traditions of their party and helping defeat efforts to use the marriage equality bill to expand discrimination.
Nov 29, 2017
Coalition Senator Dean Smith
One thought on “Marriage equality amendments given short shrift as true Libs stand up”
Well said. The one really good thing to come out of this silly survey process was the utter demolition of the argument that these right-wing reactionaries represent a “silent majority”. Gone, exploded, destroyed. Now get out of the way of progress!