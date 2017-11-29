How Australia’s strict defamation laws could thwart our ‘Weinstein moment’
Australia has, notoriously, the most repressive defamation laws in the English-speaking world, writes Michael Bradley.
Nov 29, 2017
Australia has, notoriously, the most repressive defamation laws in the English-speaking world, writes Michael Bradley.
My advice to potential defamation plaintiffs is, routinely, “don’t sue”. But, of course, they do. As Australia’s “Weinstein moment” begins to burst the banks of that lazily flowing river called Male Privilege, the word defamation is going to be as prevalent here as it has been absent from the American conversation.
Powered by Taboola