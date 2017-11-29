Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
The Good Doctor, more Don Burke scandals and repeats dominated a fairly dreary night.
Nov 29, 2017
Easy night — The Good Doctor (1.62 million nationally) and Instant Hotel (1.012 million nationally) did the job for Seven with an assist from the news. The Don Burke disclosures continued on A Current Affair (1.00 million nationally) and 7.30 (874,000). And that was the night. The digital channels combined share was 31.9%, another sign of the approaching summer lull when even third and fourth ranked repeats on these channels hold more appeal than the main channel offerings.
