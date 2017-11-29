Farewelling Malcolm Young with hymns, fans and family
The legendary AC/DC guitarist, whose funeral was this week, was remembered as a loyal and loving artist.
Nov 29, 2017
To his millions of fans, he was the best rhythm guitarist in the world, but this morning Malcolm Young was remembered as a devoted family man, a tea-drinking serial capsizer of boats and a loyal collaborator with his music label of more than 40 years, Albert Music.
