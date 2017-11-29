Sorry, conservatives, but even Howard would struggle now
If only Malcolm Turnbull had the political skills of John Howard, dealing with One Nation and the Nationals would be easier, goes the argument. It doesn't wash.
Political giants leave difficult legacies. For two decades, Labor has been berated for failing to match the political and policy standards of the Hawke-Keating years — particularly by the Coalition, which smeared and vilified both men as corrupt when they were in politics but elevated them as the exemplars of political and policy achievement afterwards.
21 thoughts on “Sorry, conservatives, but even Howard would struggle now”
Overall, a very good article but a few items warrant further consideration.
“There’s no longer a unified media space to dominate, Keating-style, with cut-through messages that work with voters. [..snip..] Any utterance by politicians is now vigorously contested, fact-checked, contradicted, demolished, often within seconds of appearing online”
On the other hand what passes for news is hardly newsworthy but the space of 27/7 incessant broadcasts or on-line content must be filled somehow. The checking is rather superficial. A topic of some sophistication is still reduced, more so nowadays, to a basic banal summary that “everyone can understand”.
“Australians are far more disengaged from politics than they used to be. The level of informal voting and the level of non-major party support have increased in recent elections while the level of major party membership and of actual interest in political news and current affairs has fallen”.
Causes ? Inferences ? Antecedents? Perhaps FarceBook (as it was expressed on Crikey recently) and fake news are more appealing – or merely a good story that has no association with reality; to wit : the impending Royal wedding along with all the bitchiness and intrigues.
Perhaps most in Oz are “snapping out of it”. The benefits of negative gearing to parents have disenfranchised their children from the property market. Overseas interests buy over the telephone nowadays. The “simple stories” are emphased; anything complex is ignored.
“All of these things mean politicians have less control, operate in a far more hostile media environment, have less capacity to reach voters and face economic policy challenges that Hawke, Keating and Howard never did, or which they faced in more nascent forms. “
It is difficult to forecast just how Ben Chiefly would have presented in the TV age (1960+) or ditto for any politician to 1940. Politicians, subsequently, had to adopt to the “new techniques of communication”. I do not ever anticipate having a twitter account but I am told, by the most diverse of people, that the President of the USA is a master of the media.
Most who lament such a state of affairs wish for matters to go in another direction. It took longer than it should have done but it is clear that Trump was not elected merely by white male rednecks. A significant percentage of (educated) women voted for him too – if only in protest of Hillary. Trump has no political allegiance other than a paid-up membership and no political past history. In many respects that makes him “clean”. The difference is that in comparison with Obama (who had his 12 point list that included everything from gun control to closing Guantie Bay – but did damn all in eight years – health care reform was a Hillary initiative – Trump has a very active Presidency.
The “pure” do not care for the conduct of the Presidency but it is different. The SJW – PC – “all views are EQUALLY valid” brigade are disinclined to his impending visit of Great Britain. The content of the first paragraph quoted is rather germane to this reaction of the satinised; i.e. those with satinised views.
As a postscript I shall remark on one observation from a fellow contributor.
>Old Greybearded One November 29, 2017 at 3:20 pm
> Howard’s handling of One Nation? Bullshit, he was a
> jellyfish who sold the Liberal party to her.
Evidence? Actually, recoginising the very real threat to splitting the conservative vote (as it was in the mid 90s) Howard trashed both Hanson and One Nation with, more or less, one stone. Pauline and ON were in the wilderness for 20 years. A remarkable piece of eye-to-footwork. I am no ally of Howard but I do give credit where it is due.
jackR – I’ll never mention your logorrhea again – at least it clearly comes from a decent person.
This slab joins all the other kyle-klunkers in the TL;TB pit.