Sorry conservatives, but even Howard would struggle now
If only Malcolm Turnbull had the political skills of John Howard, dealing with One Nation and the Nationals would be easier, goes the argument. It doesn't wash.
Nov 29, 2017
If only Malcolm Turnbull had the political skills of John Howard, dealing with One Nation and the Nationals would be easier, goes the argument. It doesn't wash.
Political giants leave difficult legacies. For two decades, Labor has been berated for failing to match the political and policy standards of the Hawke-Keating years — particularly by the Coalition, which smeared and vilified both men as corrupt when they were in politics but elevated them as the exemplars of political and policy achievement afterwards.
Powered by Taboola