Tracy Grimshaw v Don Burke: tabloid host shows her mettle
A Current Affair's Tracy Grimshaw showed she's one of TV's best interviewers with last night's showdown against celebrity gardener Don Burke.
Nov 28, 2017
Celebrity gardener Don Burke won’t have changed many minds with his bumbling interview on Monday night’s A Current Affair.
5 thoughts on “Tracy Grimshaw v Don Burke: tabloid host shows her mettle”
I didn’t know he was a Labor politician…..
uh… apparently just the opposite – he is a right-winger. See: https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/11/28/don-burkes-right-wing-political-background/
Burke can try to dismiss some of hia accusers as nobodies with a grievance but Burke vs Susie O’Neill is one he can’t win.
Sounds less like, failure to notice the reactions of others and more like a refusal to hear and then that terrible affliction of powerful men when caught out – the failure of memory. Sigh, is there a useful therapy?
A bit of a problem, however, that this interview appeared on Nine. They profited for years from Burke’s popular appeal. Now they’re profiting again in an ‘exclusive’ on his fall from grace. Will Grimshaw be asking any tough questions on the role of her employer in this whole affair?