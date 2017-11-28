 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Razer's Class Warfare

Nov 28, 2017

Razer: the ‘reputable’ practice of anti-Chinese racism

If only we were as critical of US influence as we were that of the Chinese.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Should you find yourself this summer with spare time and an itch to understand the national culture, consider the work of Ghassan Hage. Were it not for the stubborn urging of a fellow Crikey contributor, I might never have read the book of an anthropologist, or his later short works, which make a question like, “Is Australia racist?” seem like a shaky foundation for debate.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment