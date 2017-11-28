Razer: the ‘reputable’ practice of anti-Chinese racism
If only we were as critical of US influence as we were that of the Chinese.
Nov 28, 2017
Should you find yourself this summer with spare time and an itch to understand the national culture, consider the work of Ghassan Hage. Were it not for the stubborn urging of a fellow Crikey contributor, I might never have read the book of an anthropologist, or his later short works, which make a question like, “Is Australia racist?” seem like a shaky foundation for debate.
