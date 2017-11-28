 Menu lock
Nov 28, 2017

Kochs fund Time takeover

US media reports say Meredith plans significant jobs cuts at Time Inc after the companies are combined as part of a cost-cutting plan reached with the Koch brothers.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

The march of America’s right-wing conservative mega-rich into the mainstream US media continues, with the multi-billionaire Koch brothers helping finance the US$2.8 billion takeover of Time Inc by rival magazine group Meredith, which is about to go straight into a second round. The Kochs will not have a seat on Meredith’s board, but US media observers say their influence will be felt through their finance.

