Nov 28, 2017

Blimey! Will you Harry me?  … science fail … Triple J culture wars heat up …

The press has reacted with the restraint you'd expect to the news of Prince Harry's engagement, with front pages almost dedicated to the news.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Blimey! Will you Harry me? The English press has reacted with the restraint you’d expect to the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, announced from the UK overnight. Today’s front pages are almost exclusively dedicated to the news, and the Daily Mail has gone all out with a 24-page special liftout, and its sister website Mail Online has coverage including (but far from limited to) Markle’s beauty makeover, a full story about the actress’s former co-star’s tweet, and a body language expert’s analysis of how he knows the couple truly is in love. Even The New York Times has gone in hard on the fashion implications of the announcement.

