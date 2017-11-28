Blimey! Will you Harry me? … science fail … Triple J culture wars heat up …
The press has reacted with the restraint you'd expect to the news of Prince Harry's engagement, with front pages almost dedicated to the news.
Nov 28, 2017
The press has reacted with the restraint you'd expect to the news of Prince Harry's engagement, with front pages almost dedicated to the news.
Blimey! Will you Harry me? The English press has reacted with the restraint you’d expect to the news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, announced from the UK overnight. Today’s front pages are almost exclusively dedicated to the news, and the Daily Mail has gone all out with a 24-page special liftout, and its sister website Mail Online has coverage including (but far from limited to) Markle’s beauty makeover, a full story about the actress’s former co-star’s tweet, and a body language expert’s analysis of how he knows the couple truly is in love. Even The New York Times has gone in hard on the fashion implications of the announcement.
Powered by Taboola