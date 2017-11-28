 Menu lock
For Nats, revenge is a dish best served with interest

The Liberals have never understood that a banking inquiry is about revenge for past wrongs as much as preventing them in the future.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

14 thoughts on “For Nats, revenge is a dish best served with interest

  1. brian crooks

    what happens to turnbulls leadership if barnaby joyce loses his seat at the bye election, its entirely possible as joyce`s personal life takes centre stage, there is building resentment occuring throughout the new england electorate over stories circulating regarding alleged marriage break ups , affairs and harassment of women, this election is anything but a forgone conclusion.