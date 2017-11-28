Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
A night filled with solid quality reporting resulted in honours being evenly shared between the networks last night
Nov 28, 2017
In the aftermath of the Don Burke scandal, someone had the good idea that he should appear on A Current Affair in an exclusive interview with Tracy Grimshaw to try and soften the blow from the 7.30/Fairfax disclosures. That was a bad move for Burke, and if it was an attempt at media manipulation it was a total failure. Grimshaw slowly filleted him, producing gems such as self-diagnosed Asperger’s Syndrome, claims that it was all a witch hunt, confirmation of extra marital affairs, admissions that he was difficult, and denial after denial. It nicely set up the 7.30 report which paid Grimshaw tribute by screening excerpts from her Burke interview at the end of the program.
