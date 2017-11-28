Getting your $110k worth: Woodside reveals lobbying bang for buck
The level of political access afforded to companies has been detailed by energy giant Woodside, as political parties seek to move corporate donations onto a more secure footing.
Nov 28, 2017
The level of political access afforded to companies has been detailed by energy giant Woodside, as political parties seek to move corporate donations onto a more secure footing.
Energy giant Woodside has revealed the details of what corporations receive from political parties for subscribing to party fundraising ventures, in a rare peak inside the fastest growing form of political donation.
Powered by Taboola