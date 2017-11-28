Don Burke’s puzzling right-wing political background
Don Burke is apparently, apart from anything else, a gardener who hates conservation, and is connected to right-wing groups who lobby for old-growth foresting.
Aside from the serious allegations now engulfing Don Burke, it’s worth remembering the embattled former TV host has previously held some pretty dubious and contradictory views — not least of which when it came to the environment.
2 thoughts on “Don Burke’s puzzling right-wing political background”
Burke is finished. History. Persona non grata. Not even Eddie Obeid would do business with him now.
WTF is “foresting”?! Honestly Crikey I expect better from you! And all that lauding of Tracy Grimshaw?? What the Hell?? What next? “We Meet the Real Ray Martin”….??!