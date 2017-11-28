 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Media

Nov 28, 2017

Don Burke’s puzzling right-wing political background

Don Burke is apparently, apart from anything else, a gardener who hates conservation, and is connected to right-wing groups who lobby for old-growth foresting.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Aside from the serious allegations now engulfing Don Burke, it’s worth remembering the embattled former TV host has previously held some pretty dubious and contradictory views — not least of which when it came to the environment.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Don Burke’s puzzling right-wing political background

  1. PeteH

    Burke is finished. History. Persona non grata. Not even Eddie Obeid would do business with him now.

  2. Bethany Challen

    WTF is “foresting”?! Honestly Crikey I expect better from you! And all that lauding of Tracy Grimshaw?? What the Hell?? What next? “We Meet the Real Ray Martin”….??!