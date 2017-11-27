After years of courting Australian markets, media giants swipe left
Global media brands are staving off declining revenues as digital advertising models stagnate. What does it mean for their Australian outposts?
Nov 27, 2017
The end of the advertising model is now hitting global digital media and their Australian outposts are likely to suffer. So far, there are a handful of straws in the wind but, at internet speed, we know how quickly the wind can become a hurricane.
