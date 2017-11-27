 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Print

Nov 27, 2017

Domain’s cosy mentions … Nine gets a kick out of Queensland … Trump’s Time …

Fairfax's Domain lift-out carried a story featuring an advertiser as its case study this weekend. Could we be seeing more of this now it has been spun-off?

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

A sign of Domain’s future? Could this be a sign of what’s to come for Domain, since Fairfax spun off its property section last week? In the newspaper lift-out over the weekend was a story about buyers’ preference for older-style apartments over new builds, using for its case study a property advertiser (with a profile on the Domain website), Andrew Harlock, and his son Angus. We look forward to seeing how the newly floated outfit approaches reportage in the future.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment