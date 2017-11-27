Domain’s cosy mentions … Nine gets a kick out of Queensland … Trump’s Time …
Fairfax's Domain lift-out carried a story featuring an advertiser as its case study this weekend. Could we be seeing more of this now it has been spun-off?
Nov 27, 2017
Fairfax's Domain lift-out carried a story featuring an advertiser as its case study this weekend. Could we be seeing more of this now it has been spun-off?
A sign of Domain’s future? Could this be a sign of what’s to come for Domain, since Fairfax spun off its property section last week? In the newspaper lift-out over the weekend was a story about buyers’ preference for older-style apartments over new builds, using for its case study a property advertiser (with a profile on the Domain website), Andrew Harlock, and his son Angus. We look forward to seeing how the newly floated outfit approaches reportage in the future.
Powered by Taboola