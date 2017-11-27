Why has A Current Affair been giving Don Burke air time?
Don Burke never really left our screens. Given the allegations about him, the question now is why?
What many in TV still can’t understand is why the Nine Network and its A Current Affair program have been giving Don Burke occasional segments on the program, even though his reputation has preceded him for two decades — as comments by two former CEOs in David Leckie and Sam Chisholm in this morning’s Fairfax Media report attest.
19 thoughts on “Why has A Current Affair been giving Don Burke air time?”
Burke is an appalling, bullying, cheating, harrassing, narcissist. And this, ‘hail fellow, well met, good ol’ Aussie conservationist’ type persona he tried to project on screen, which got him his ratings and his job, is just indicative of his hypocritical sociopathy. He doesn’t deserve his wife, his family or another job in media to fuel his hopeless malformed ego, ever.
And its parrticularly infuriating that Channel Nine didn’t cast him adrift. Instead, they appeared to benefit from the fact of sourcing Burke’s programme through his production company. How convenient. This boys’ club, make grubby money crap, is a joke. They could have hired another ‘conservationist’, with better attributes (both physical and especially character), to head up their formulaic programme. Instead, the alleged victims and the public have been subjected to, what appears to be in reality, a particularly venal, dirty old codger.
… a small point – I can’t imagine anyone accusing the Berk of being a conservationist, apart from one misbegotten attempt during the Rodent’s reign to have him head a B/S green qango.
The man had no feel for the natural world – it was just another target.