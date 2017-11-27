Why has A Current Affair been giving Don Burke air time?
Don Burke never really left our screens. Given the allegations about him, the question now is why?
Nov 27, 2017
What many in TV still can’t understand is why the Nine Network and its A Current Affair program have been giving Don Burke occasional segments on the program, even though his reputation has preceded him for two decades — as comments by two former CEOs in David Leckie and Sam Chisholm in this morning’s Fairfax Media report attest.
6 thoughts on “Why has A Current Affair been giving Don Burke air time?”
Nine has always been a boys’ club. Nothing has changed.
Give me a home amongst the gum trees with lots of plumb trees and no sexual harassment.
Don Burke has always been regarded as An All Quiet
(on the Western Front.)
Never would have happened on “Gardening Australia”
Why am I not surprised at these allegations?
I’m sort of enjoying the pile in that happens when these things start. It looks terribly unfair, but I have worked with a few people of whom I have said “Once the first complaint becomes public there will be a long line with baseball bats behind them.”
Perhaps more women will be emboldened, and I hope so. There might be a lot of very senior executives around the traps who will be leading very worried lives at the moment.
I hope so.
They certainly will be. Any man with a slight sense of guilt is second guessing harmless encounters, innocuous behaviours and his relationship with women.
I hope it doesn’t drive us apart.
As a man, I totally get that. Self-reflection isn’t a bad thing, though. Perhaps it’s just a bitter pill we need to swallow.