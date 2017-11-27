White paper exposes the failure of Australia’s foreign policy
The recently released foreign policy white paper is an unusual mix of diagnostic science and conservative reluctance to name the diagnosis.
Nov 27, 2017
It is unsurprising that Australia’s 2017 foreign policy white paper says little of direct substance, and is cautious about change. The world around us is rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain, and our foreign policy boffins generally don’t like unpredictability. But that’s what they have alluded to, without providing a detailed way forward.
