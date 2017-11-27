There was some discussion in the media recently on the fact that results of the same-sex marriage plebiscite showed a gap between the opinions of Liberal Party voters and most of their representatives. Safe Liberal seats almost all returned big majorities for Yes, even when their MPs were strongly of the opposite opinion. In the most striking case, Tony Abbott’s electorate of Warringah voted 75% in favor of marriage equality.

There’s been less attention paid to the revelation of another gap between the official Liberal Party attitude and the views of its supporters on another issue, that of giving preferences to the Greens.

Since Ted Baillieu started the practice in the 2010 Victorian election, the Liberals have officially directed preferences to the ALP ahead of the Greens in seats where the two are competing. Typically, more than 70% of Liberal voters follow the how-to-vote card, giving an invaluable boost to Labor.

But last Saturday, in a by-election in the Victorian seat of Northcote, there was no Liberal candidate, so Liberal voters were left to their own devices. Some just stayed home, but it looks as if a significant number turned out and voted for the Greens, either directly or via preferences from one of the independents.