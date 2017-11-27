This would surely be easy enough: someone who is 1) disgusted with the situation on Manus Island, and 2) has deepish pockets, or 3) some organisation willing to start a crowdfunding campaign for it, could run the ad below or something like it, as a half-pager in The Guardian, The New York Times and other august publications.

The wording could change, the email addresses responses are directed to, etc. But the message would need to be kept short and sharp. Social media reinforcement would follow the initial ad.

It’s clear that we are now at the limits of what can be done in Australia. Protests must continue, but an international response must be sought from within Australia. Some might question whether turning against your own country like this is the thing to do . This is one of those cases where it’s the only thing to do: