Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Nov 27, 2017
It was all about the Cricket on Nine and the tunes on ABC.
Last night’s ABC line up — the doco on the musical version of Muriel’s Wedding, the first part of the Easybeats biopic Friday on My Mind and then the first part repeat of Blood and Thunder, the wonderful documentary of Aus music legends Albert Prouduction — was one of the highlights of the year. Friday On My Mind averaged 709,000 nationally, Muriel averaged 618,000 and both deserved more.
