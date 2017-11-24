Vale John Hamilton … exclusive watch … the revolving door …
Veteran journalist John Hamilton has been remembered as a deeply-admired writer by colleagues, having died after a long illness.
Nov 24, 2017
Vale John Hamilton. Herald Sun journalist and author John Hamilton has been remembered as a master of his craft, having died after a long illness. Hamilton covered the Port Arthur massacre, the Bali bombings, the 2004 tsunami, the Sydney Olympics and Princess Diana’s death. His former editor, Hun executive Peter Blunden has recalled Hamilton as being deeply admired by his peers over a 50-year career:
2 thoughts on “Vale John Hamilton … exclusive watch … the revolving door …”
What fecking eejet would even think, let alone talk of, handing over ANY of our superannuation funds to the corporates for ‘long-term’ funding?
Do they seriously think we are all stupid? What happens when said corporates go broke and the Oz public ends up with a large chunk of their retirement funds missing?
The mind boggles!!!!!!!
Come on, it’s late November, not April 1st.
The Thundering Herd of Rhinohide, Pratt & the Fox advocating that they be lent our money?
In other news…..
Seriously? They already owe us big for inadequate taxation,