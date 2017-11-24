Poll Bludger: One Nation slips in Qld, but we’ve been surprised before
A late poll puts One Nation in an uphill battle to gain the power balance in Queensland Parliament, but Pauline Hanson's guerrilla campaign may still have some upsets planned
For all its baffling complexity, tomorrow’s state election in Queensland can be well understood as a war on three fronts: the urban south-east, the regions, and the behind-the-lines guerrilla campaign waged by One Nation.
