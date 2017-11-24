 Menu lock
Nov 24, 2017

Manus detainees pawns in a colonial ‘game of chicken’, says Tim Costello

As refugees on Manus Island are pushed to an uncertain future, Tim Costello asks the government to take responsibility.

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran — Associate Editor

Bhakthi Puvanenthiran

Associate Editor

As paramilitary police removed 300 men by force from the Manus Island detention centre on Friday morning, refugee advocates have lashed the government for negligence.

