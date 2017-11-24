Manus detainees pawns in a colonial ‘game of chicken’, says Tim Costello
As refugees on Manus Island are pushed to an uncertain future, Tim Costello asks the government to take responsibility.
Nov 24, 2017
As paramilitary police removed 300 men by force from the Manus Island detention centre on Friday morning, refugee advocates have lashed the government for negligence.
