Satirist and muckraker Ben Pobjie has unearthed, via special journalistic techniques only available to comedians, Bob Katter’s 15-point legislative wishlist, in full.
Katter’s Australian Party
Legislative Agenda for Sitting Week Beginning Monday 27 November
Bills to be debated and passed before return of the “government” to parliament
- A Bill for the Reduction of Crocodile Dismemberments to One (1) every Six (6) Months
- A Bill for the legalisation of marriage for the gays with appropriate protections for religious freedom, i.e. blokes can marry blokes but don’t have to if they don’t want to
- A Bill to Establish a Future Fund for the Provision of services to Crocodiles
- A Bill for Large Hats and for Related Purposes
- A Motion that Parliament observe a moment of silence for the death of the word “gay” meaning “happy”
- A Bill for reducing congestion in cities through a Subsidy Fund for motorists who wish to convert to horse transport
- A Bill for a Thousand Blossoms to Bloom AKA the Horticultural Multiplicity Bill 2017
- A Motion to designate the broken trampoline as Australia’s official National Hard Rubbish Item
- A Bill to establish an Independent Inquiry into Gay Marriage, Crocodile Attacks, and whether one causes the other
- A Bill to establish a peak summit enabling human and crocodile leaders to meet and discuss their differences with a view to peaceful resolution
- A Bill to permit marriage between a man and a cow
- A Motion that Parliament recognise Lee Kernaghan as Australia’s greatest living artist
- An Amendment to the man-cow marriage bill, specifying that only live cows may marry and not steaks or chops
- A Bill to enshrine the 18th of July as National Kingswood Country Watching Day
- A Bill to grant limited self-government to crocodiles
One thought on “LEAKED: Katter Party’s overwhelmingly pro-big hats legislative agenda”
Big hats are a good idea in this sunburnt country. Big mouths unfortunately are already endemic.