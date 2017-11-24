Satirist and muckraker Ben Pobjie has unearthed, via special journalistic techniques only available to comedians, Bob Katter’s 15-point legislative wishlist, in full.

Katter’s Australian Party

Legislative Agenda for Sitting Week Beginning Monday 27 November

Bills to be debated and passed before return of the “government” to parliament

A Bill for the Reduction of Crocodile Dismemberments to One (1) every Six (6) Months A Bill for the legalisation of marriage for the gays with appropriate protections for religious freedom, i.e. blokes can marry blokes but don’t have to if they don’t want to A Bill to Establish a Future Fund for the Provision of services to Crocodiles A Bill for Large Hats and for Related Purposes A Motion that Parliament observe a moment of silence for the death of the word “gay” meaning “happy” A Bill for reducing congestion in cities through a Subsidy Fund for motorists who wish to convert to horse transport A Bill for a Thousand Blossoms to Bloom AKA the Horticultural Multiplicity Bill 2017 A Motion to designate the broken trampoline as Australia’s official National Hard Rubbish Item A Bill to establish an Independent Inquiry into Gay Marriage, Crocodile Attacks, and whether one causes the other A Bill to establish a peak summit enabling human and crocodile leaders to meet and discuss their differences with a view to peaceful resolution A Bill to permit marriage between a man and a cow A Motion that Parliament recognise Lee Kernaghan as Australia’s greatest living artist An Amendment to the man-cow marriage bill, specifying that only live cows may marry and not steaks or chops A Bill to enshrine the 18th of July as National Kingswood Country Watching Day A Bill to grant limited self-government to crocodiles