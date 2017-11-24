Rudd’s economic legacy, 10 years on
A decade ago, Kevin Rudd's Labor government pulled off a marvel that made Australia one of the most impressive economies in history.
Ten years ago, an epoch began which set Australia apart from the rest of the world in two remarkable respects. Neither is widely understood, even today.
13 thoughts on “Rudd’s economic legacy, 10 years on”
Surely one of our most enigmatic leaders; instead of lauding for his GFC response, they still try to pillory him.
He has alway been quite innovative, and maintained healthy popularity ratings despite Newscorp’s and Abbott’s best efforts to destroy his legacy. ( the Australian is at it again today.. no link because I refuse to pay any subscription or credos to a Newscorp pub).
Flakes in the Labour party also eventually turned on him in Labour usual “shoot ourselves in the foot” fashion).
His worst legacy seems to be that the destructive political tactics he unleashed from his opponents has destroyed any last vestige of decency or sincerity in our democratic system.
We gasp at US politics, but the conservative right here are now behaving no better, or at least as irresponsibly as the Trumps and the Bannons. Ably assisted by a PM who would use a different arse wiping technique (dog style?) if told to do so by the right wing of the coalition.