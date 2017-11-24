Rundle: Greens machine will roll on if Labor doesn’t pull its finger out
The Greens victory in Melbourne's inner north is in part due to a new fixie-riding, Netflix-watching middle class, and Labor's failure to appreciate shifting demographics.
They let the sound-system rip early at the Greens Northcote victory party last Saturday night, and it went late.
41 thoughts on “Rundle: Greens machine will roll on if Labor doesn’t pull its finger out”
Isn’t it obvious why the Greens went harder for a solid Labor seat rather than a marginal LNP seat, CML? Yes, the Greens may win a marginal LNP seat, but they would likely lose it just as quickly. Whereas every inner city Labor seat is a Greens seat waiting to happen – and once won by the Greens, will very likely stay Green thereafter (i.e. unless Labor somehow returns to fighting for principles and not just power and personal advantage, which is extremely unlikely). Consequently, arguing (as you do) that insurgent Greens are irresponsibly risking handing government over to conservatives is tendentious to say the least. It is Labor that does that by following the LNP to the right, giving the electorate no choice other than to elect their best guess of the more competent neoliberal management team. You’re not seriously expecting the Greens to abandon all principle and become as politically craven as Labor because conservatives might occasionally win elections, do you?
Hi! Will…sorry I can’t agree with much of your last comment. Labor is a million miles from the LNP, especially their extreme right fringe…if you believe otherwise, you have been reading too much Ltd News/Murdoch crap! While I don’t agree with everything the ALP do, I thought I’d explained earlier why it is much harder to formulate policy if you are a party of government (ALP), rather than a minor protest outfit that is never likely to be called to account(Greens). This particular situation is what I had in mind when I wrote that ‘politics is the art of the possible’. In other words, the people/voters have to accept/agree with the policies proposed by a party that will form government.
Also…even if the Greens knock off all the inner city Labor seats…they are still only a minor force, and NEVER likely to form government. But what they will do is reduce the numbers of seats for Labor and make it much harder for them to form government. It then follows that the conservative forces will inevitably find it easy to occupy the treasury benches most of the time. If that is what you and other Greens supporters want, then go for it…knock yourself out!!
A lot of my friends and acquaintances are already saying that the Greens are getting too close to the coalition these days…so maybe there will only be the ALP left on the progressive side of politics. As it has been for 120+ years…and I have been an observer of Labor for about half that time…in other words, I’ve seen different versions of the Greens come and go, but the ALP just keeps on keeping on!
And long may it be so!!
The people are looking for a new political party that is truly engaged with the broader electorate. One that is not driven by ideology or self-interest.
“And they see the Greens as their natural and obvious representatives. They align not just with what they think, but how they think; that politics, policy and administration is the management of complex systems, applying rationality and best practice.”
In NSW the Greens just dropped Lee Rhiannon from the top of the Senate ticket. She is the very measure of what has put off quite a few NSW Labor/Green potential voters. If the Greens can establish themselves as the party that Guy describes above, they will ultimately become a coalition partner to Labor, and Labor will have no choice in it.
That is their future, if they want it, and if Labor don’t destroy themselves trying to destroy the Greens.