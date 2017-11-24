Rundle: Greens machine will roll on if Labor doesn’t pull its finger out
The Greens victory in Melbourne's inner north is in part due to a new fixie-riding, Netflix-watching middle class, and Labor's failure to appreciate shifting demographics.
Nov 24, 2017
The Greens victory in Melbourne's inner north is in part due to a new fixie-riding, Netflix-watching middle class, and Labor's failure to appreciate shifting demographics.
They let the sound-system rip early at the Greens Northcote victory party last Saturday night, and it went late.
Powered by Taboola