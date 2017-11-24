 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Victoria

Nov 24, 2017

Rundle: Greens machine will roll on if Labor doesn’t pull its finger out

The Greens victory in Melbourne's inner north is in part due to a new fixie-riding, Netflix-watching middle class, and Labor's failure to appreciate shifting demographics.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Share

They let the sound-system rip early at the Greens Northcote victory party last Saturday night, and it went late.  

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment