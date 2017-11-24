Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
Test cricket started yesterday, summer is here. The broadcast, bad light, rain delays all combined to make it all a bit confusing for viewers. The final session audience (it fin
Nov 24, 2017
Test cricket started yesterday, summer is here. The broadcast, bad light, rain delays all combined to make it all a bit confusing for viewers. The final session audience (it fin
Test cricket started yesterday, summer is here. The broadcast, bad light, rain delays all combined to make it all a bit confusing for viewers. The final session audience (it finished at 7.16pm) was around 1.2 million (Nine was working out final figures — manually — at the time of publication). But over on Seven The Good Doctor again blitzed the night with more than 1.65 million national viewers and well over a million in the five metro markets. Gogglebox Australia ended its second season of the year with 788,000 nationally last night and 875,000 season average. The Test running past 7pm boosted Seven News noticeably, especially in the metros where the audiences were up by 100,000 to 150,000 or so on previous Thursdays.
Powered by Taboola