Cabinet solidarity unplugged as leaky government circles the drain
With ministers openly arguing about who is leaking from cabinet, the moment of truth for the Turnbull prime ministership is suddenly much nearer to hand.
Nov 24, 2017
There are, perhaps, a couple of Howard-era ministers deriving some pleasure from watching Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull being undermined by leaks from his own cabinet. Perhaps more than a couple. Whoever leaked about cabinet’s consideration of the excellent idea that it embrace a banking royal commission before one is forced upon them, is doubtless deriving pleasure from it as well. What they wouldn’t have bargained for is the way in which the leak distracted senior ministers, yet again, from the task of talking about policy. Or anything, really, other than themselves. That’s a little bonus.
One thought on “Cabinet solidarity unplugged as leaky government circles the drain”
It would be good if the LNP replaced Turnbull with Julie Bishop … because then the LNP government would go to hell in a handbag … Bishop is shallow and spineless … and a real show pony …