 Menu lock
Sections Menu

Federal

Nov 24, 2017

Cabinet solidarity unplugged as leaky government circles the drain

With ministers openly arguing about who is leaking from cabinet, the moment of truth for the Turnbull prime ministership is suddenly much nearer to hand.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

There are, perhaps, a couple of Howard-era ministers deriving some pleasure from watching Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull being undermined by leaks from his own cabinet. Perhaps more than a couple. Whoever leaked about cabinet’s consideration of the excellent idea that it embrace a banking royal commission before one is forced upon them, is doubtless deriving pleasure from it as well. What they wouldn’t have bargained for is the way in which the leak distracted senior ministers, yet again, from the task of talking about policy. Or anything, really, other than themselves. That’s a little bonus.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Cabinet solidarity unplugged as leaky government circles the drain

  1. Aethelstan

    It would be good if the LNP replaced Turnbull with Julie Bishop … because then the LNP government would go to hell in a handbag … Bishop is shallow and spineless … and a real show pony …