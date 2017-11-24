Polly pays a packet: the many defamation cases of the Parrot Alan Jones
Alan Jones is due to face a defamation trial next year over comments he made about the deadly 2011 Grantham flood. We look back at his track record.
Nov 24, 2017
2GB broadcaster Alan Jones is scheduled to be back in court next year to answer a defamation lawsuit, adding to a long history of cases brought against the most powerful broadcaster in Australia.
One thought on “Polly pays a packet: the many defamation cases of the Parrot Alan Jones”
Unfortunately he doesn’t have to pay out of his own pocket – part of his multi million dollar contract with Singo is that Macquarie pays for everything, lawyers, settlements and damages.
What was it someone once said of his malign influence, “Patience, my pretties, patience!”?