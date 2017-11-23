US economy circling the drain
The US debt has shot up almost $65 billion in two weeks. These, and other numbers, are raising eyebrows among observers.
Close observers of the US economy got a bit of a shock last week when federal debt broke through US$20.5 trillion. The amount added in November’s first fortnight was a staggering $64.8 billion. That’s more than the entire debt New Zealand has accumulated since World War II. In two weeks.
