Manus: new Human Rights Commissioner pales against Triggs
The AHRC, and particularly its chair Professor Rosalind Croucher, has been negligent in its silence on the escalating crisis at Manus Island.
Nov 23, 2017
The AHRC, and particularly its chair Professor Rosalind Croucher, has been negligent in its silence on the escalating crisis at Manus Island.
The unfolding humanitarian crisis on Manus Island, where around 400 asylum seekers remain in Australia and PNG’s abandoned detention centre, attracts UN and NGO attention as well as daily global and domestic media. Given the human rights issues at stake in this battle – the latest being the involvement of the Australian Federal Police in an aggressive and violent attempt to remove the men from the centre, and the outrageous indifference of Immigration Minister Peter Dutton to Australian Medical Association requests seeking access to Manus Island so it might dispense urgent medical care – one would have thought the Australian Human Rights Commission, the national human rights watchdog, would be front and centre of a public campaign to remind the Turnbull government that it has human rights obligations.
Powered by Taboola