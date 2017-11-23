We’ve sent a confirmation to your email address — please open that email and click the “activate now” button. Then access is all yours!
If you can’t see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven’t received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we’ll help you out.
2 thoughts on “Glen Le Lievre”
The only way for a PM to extricate themselves from the current hopeless fix with any grace/dignity is to do a Harold Holt.
Very,very, very, very ++++++++++++++, CLEVER!>