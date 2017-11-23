 Menu lock
Nov 23, 2017

Wake up with Georgie … Bauer cuts more mags … The Parly Nine …

Nine has announced Georgie Gardner will replace Lisa Wilkinson as Today co-host from next year.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Wake up with Georgie. Nine has confirmed one of the worst-kept industry secrets, announcing that Georgie Gardner will be the new co-host on Today, replacing Lisa Wilkinson. Gardner presented the news for the program for seven years until 2014, when she moved to a more lifestyle-friendly role presenting the news on weekends. She replaces Lisa Wilkinson, who left the high-profile job in a shock defection to Ten last month.

1 comments

One thought on “Wake up with Georgie … Bauer cuts more mags … The Parly Nine …

  1. Jimbo from Logan

    Is “Parly Nine” a pun I’m just not getting? I mean “Parly” isn’t even a word that anyone uses.