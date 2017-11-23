Defamation payout might sideline The Spectator for good
Nov 23, 2017
Media analyst Steve Allen said the payout could be the end of the magazine in Australia.
The Spectator Australia is facing an uncertain future after an enormous defamation settlement was made yesterday, in favour of Toowoomba’s rich-lister Wagner family.
5 thoughts on “Defamation payout might sideline The Spectator for good”
Good riddance. Pity they don’t take Rupert with them.
Sad, sad, sad. The English Spectator, under the editorship of Charles Moore between 1984 and 1990 was certainly conservative but also amusing and rambunctious, with wonderful writing. Low Life with Jeffrey Bernard, Matthew Parris squabbling with Paul Johnson, Jennifer Dickson writing magnificent stuff on food. What persuaded them to become a mad dog right wing rag is a mystery. Has the English edition gone down the same path?
good to see a redneck publication go down the gurgler, hopefully the australian and the telegraph will follow, with a shrinking redneck population buying less and less of these type off exremely biased publications, even giving them away free at railway stations and fast food outlets cant keep their circulation and profitability levels up, the demise of rupert murdoch and the break up of news limited is not too far away so perhaps a total rebalancing of the media is now a strong possibilty.
Quite wonderful news. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch of cretins.
Master baiters so one eyed, they shambled around in circles – it was only a matter of time before they disapppeared up their own fundament.