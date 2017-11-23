Foreign policy white paper sure to enrage China lobby
Despite the wrath of the China lobby, the government has dealt competently with China's growing militarism and attempts to interfere in the region, including Australia.
Nov 23, 2017
So farewell, “Asia-Pacific”. You had a good run as a key trope of Australian foreign policy — a quarter of a century, with deep commitment from Paul Keating, rather less enthusiasm from John Howard, then a final flourish under Julia Gillard. It’s time to make way for a new foreign policy trope, “Indo-Pacific”, which will make its debut in today’s foreign policy White Paper. At the current rate of continental drift, we’ll have circled the globe by 2150.
